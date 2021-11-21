Malik’s daughter releases Wankhede’s ‘marriage certificate’, ‘reception invite’

The document states that it was issued by marriage officer JG Barmeda of the Bandra Marriage Registrar's office

NCP minister Nawab Malik’s daughter Nilofer Malik Khan on Sunday posted on Twitter what she claimed was the marriage certificate of Sameer Wankhede, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai chief who came into public prominence for his role in the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan in the Cordelia cruise drugs case.

The document states that it was issued by marriage officer JG Barmeda of the Bandra Marriage Registrar’s office.

In the document, the signatures of three witnesses – Yasmeen Aziz Khan, Nikhil Chheda and Glen Patel – are seen alongside those of the ‘bridegroom’ Sameer Wankhede and the ‘bride’ Dr Shabana Quraishi.

Nilofer also posted a copy of what she said was the wedding reception card of the couple. The reception was purportedly held on December 7, 2006, with the nikaah ceremony scheduled for 7pm followed by dinner.

The name of the bridegroom is printed as ‘Sameer (s/o Mr Dawood and Mrs Zaheda Wankhede)’ and the venue was Lokhandwala Garden in Andheri (West), Mumbai.

Taking to Twitter, Malik’s daughter said: “While Mr Wankhede and his kin continue to be in denial despite all the evidence, here’s another piece of proof for all to see. Sameer Dawood Wankhede’s wedding invite. Funny that a man who demanded arrests on the basis of assumptions refuses to acknowledge such hard facts.”

Earlier, she had said: “Despite one’s best efforts, the truth can’t be hidden for long. Sameer Wankhede’s history is a pandora’s box and the skeletons have just started falling out of the closet. No matter what they do, we will uncover the whole truth.”

Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi president Dr Prakash Ambedkar came out in support of Wankhede on Saturday.

Wankhede’s wife Kranti Redkar has also been defending her husband against the allegations being levelled by Malik and his daughter.

However, Malik has said repeatedly that his fight is not against Wankhede’s religion, caste or family, but against his alleged “fake caste certificate”. The minister has alleged that the NCB officer is a Muslim and submitted a fake caste certificate to get into the government services under a seat reserved for scheduled castes.

NCB vs NCP

The battle between Wankhede and Malik has been raging since the investigation into the high-profile Mumbai cruise drugs case began. The minister has levelled several serious allegations, including that of extortion, against Wankhede.

A probe into extortion allegations levelled by independent witnesses in the case concerned has been launched by the NCB and the Mumbai police and is underway at present.