No evidence to show Aryan, others conspired to commit drug offences: HC

Says confessional statement of Aryan can be considered only for investigation purposes and not as a tool for drawing an inference that the accused had committed an offence

The Bombay High Court, in its detailed order granting bail to Aryan Khan and two others in the Cordelia cruise ‘drugs’ case, said that prima facie it did not find any evidence against the accused to show that they conspired to commit an offence.

A single bench of Justice N W Sambre had on October 28 granted bail to Aryan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant and fashion model Munmun Dhamecha in the case on a personal bond of ₹1 lakh each. The detailed copy of the order was made available on Saturday.

The court said WhatsApp chats from Aryan’s phone showed nothing to suggest that he, Merchant and Dhamecha along with other accused had hatched a conspiracy of committing the offence in question.

It also held that the confessional statement of Aryan recorded by the NCB under Section 67 of the NDPS Act could be considered only for investigation purposes and not as a tool for drawing an inference that the accused had committed an offence under the NDPS Act.

“There is hardly any positive evidence on record to convince this court that all the accused persons with common intention agreed to commit unlawful acts,” the court said while rejecting the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) argument that the case of all the accused ought to be considered together.

Rather the probe carried out till date suggested that Aryan and Arbaaz were travelling independently of Munmun and “there was no meeting of minds on the alleged offence”, the 14-page order said.

“So as to infer the case of conspiracy against the applicants also, there is absence of material on record of them having such meeting of minds with the other accused, who were named in the offence in question.”

The court further noted that the three had already suffered incarceration for almost 25 days and the prosecution had not even conducted a medical examination on them so as to determine if they had consumed drugs.

Aryan, Arbaaz and Munmun were arrested by the NCB on October 3 and were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for conspiracy, possession, sale, purchase and illicit trafficking of banned substances.

The court in its order noted that Aryan was not found in possession of any objectionable substance and this fact had not been disputed. Arbaaz and Munmun were found to be in illegal possession of drugs, the quantity of which was considered small.

“The court, in such cases, is first required to ascertain whether there is enough material on record to prima facie infer that the applicants [Aryan, Arbaaz and Munmun] have hatched a conspiracy and that the prosecution was justified in invoking provisions of Section 29 (criminal conspiracy) of the NDPS Act,” the order said.

It added that to infer so, there had to be positive evidence about an agreement to do an unlawful act and such agreement must precede with meeting of minds.

Justice Sambre further said that the court needed to be sensitive to the fact that there had to be presence of basic material in the form of evidence so as to substantiate the case of conspiracy against the accused persons.

“Merely because the applicants were travelling on the cruise, that by itself cannot be termed as satisfying foundation for invoking provisions of Section 29 (conspiracy) of the NDPS Act,” the court said.

Justice Sambre further said that even if the case of the prosecution was considered, the maximum punishment was not more than one year for such an offence.

Aryan had walked out of the Arthur Road prison on October 30. As per the bail conditions, he is required to appear before the NCB office in south Mumbai every Friday to mark his presence and shall not indulge in similar offences or tamper with evidence in the case.

Aryan, Arbaaz and Munmun have also been directed to not leave the country without permission from the trial court and to inform the NCB if they intend to leave Mumbai.