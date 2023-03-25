Mahatma Gandhi’s degree: Tushar Gandhi slams J&K Governor’s views

Manoj Sinha came under criticism after claiming that Mahatma Gandhi did not have a university degree

Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson Tushar Gandhi has criticised Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha for claiming that the Father of the Nation did not have a university degree.

Tushar Gandhi tweeted that Gandhiji passed two Matric examination — from Alfred High School, Rajkot, and its equivalent in London, British Matriculation.

He then passed the exam to acquire a Law Degree from Inner Temple, a law College affiliated to London University. Simultaneously, he got two diplomas — one in Latin the other in French.

Sinha spoke about Gandhiji’s educational qualifications while delivering the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Memorial Lecture at ITM Gwalior on Thursday.

Advertisement

Sinha speaks

“Did you know that he did not have a single university degree or qualification?” Sinha asked, referring to Mahatma Gandhi. “There are many of us who think that Mahatma Gandhi had a law degree. No, he did not.

“His only qualification was a high school diploma. He qualified to practice law. He did not have a law degree,” Sinha said.

Slamming Sinha, Tushar Gandhi tweeted: “I have dispatched a copy of Bapu’s Autobiography to Raj Bhavan Jammu with the hope that if the Deputy Governor can read (it), he will educate himself.

“I agree Bapu did not hold a degree in Entire Law!” Tushar Gandhi added.

(With agency inputs)