Maharashtra accident: 25 passengers charred to death as bus catches fire on Expressway

The private bus was on way from Nagpur to Pune when it rammed a divider and toppled

At least 25 bus passengers were charred to death after the vehicle caught fire on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district on Saturday.

Most passengers hailed from Nagpur, Wardha and Yavatmal.

The private bus was on way from Nagpur to Pune when it rammed a divider around 1.30 am near Sindkhedraja in Buldhana district, police said. Buldhana SP Sunil Kadasne said that as per preliminary information, the bus tyre was burst, collided with a divider and caught fire.

Of the 33 passengers in the bus, 25 were charred to death, the official said. The remaining eight passengers have been rushed to nearby hospital and are safe, he added.

(Details awaited)

