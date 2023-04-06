Linking of Aadhaar with voter card not yet started: Kiren Rijiju

Law Minister confirms that names of those who do not link their Aadhaar with voter card will not be struck off the electoral rolls

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday (April 6) that the linking of Aadhaar and voter identity cards has not yet started.

He said the exercise was “process-driven” and there is no target or timeline for the proposed linkage. In a written reply, he also confirmed that the names of those who do not link their Aadhaar with voter card will not be struck off the electoral rolls.

Section 23 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, as amended by the Election Laws (Amendment) Act, 2021, provides for the electoral registration officers to require the existing or prospective elector to provide the Aadhaar number for establishing identity on a voluntary basis.

Also read: Deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar extended till June 30

Advertisement

Deadline extended

The Election Commission had launched the programme to collect the Aadhaar number of existing and prospective electors on a voluntary basis from August 1, 2O22, across all states and union territories.

“The linking of Aadhaar is process-driven and no targets or timelines have been given for linking Aadhaar with Electoral Photo Identity Card. Linking of Aadhaar with the Electoral Photo Identity Card has not yet started so far,” Rijiju wrote.

The minister added that the deadline to submit Aadhaar number has been extended to March 31, 2024.

(With agency inputs)