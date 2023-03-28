Leaving within 60 days not only option for laid-off H1B visa workers: USCIS

When an H-1B visa worker’s employment is terminated, they may take one of four actions, if eligible, to continue their authorised stay in the US, the USCIS said

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has said it would be wrong to assume that sacked workers with the coveted H-1B visas must leave the country within 60 days. Amid mass layoffs in the technology sector, the federal agency said such workers have other options to stay on in the US.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. Tech companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.

USCIS director Ur M Jaddou wrote to the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS), “When non-immigrant workers are laid off, they may not be aware of their options and may, in some instances, wrongly assume that they have no option but to leave the country within 60 days.”

Impact of layoffs

The FIIDS, which has been working for laid-off H-1B visa holders, recently wrote to USCIS about the impacts of recent tech sector layoffs and sought an increase to the 60-day grace.

In the letter addressed to FIIDS director for policy and analysis strategy Khanderao Kand, the USCIS said it acknowledges the financial and emotional impact that job loss can have on employment-based non-immigrant workers and their families in the US.

Thousands of highly skilled foreign-born workers, including Indians, have lost their jobs in the US due to the series of recent layoffs at companies like Google, Microsoft, and Amazon. According to The Washington Post, nearly 200,000 IT workers have been laid off since last November.

Industry insiders say 30 to 40 per cent of them are Indian IT professionals, a significant number of whom are on H-1B and L1 visas.

Four options

When a non-immigrant worker’s employment is terminated, either voluntarily or involuntarily, they typically may take one of the four actions, if eligible, to continue their authorised stay in the US, the USCIS said.

Prominent among these include filing an application for a change of non-immigrant status or for adjustment of status. They can also file an application for a “compelling circumstances” employment authorisation document or be the beneficiary of a non-frivolous petition to change employer, the USCIS said.

“If one of these actions occurs within the up to 60-day grace period, the non-immigrant’s period of authorised stay in the US can exceed 60 days, even if they lose their previous non-immigrant status.

“If the worker takes no action within the grace period, they and their dependents may then need to depart the United States within 60 days, or when their authorised validity period ends, whichever is shorter,” the USCIS added in the letter.

Extension requires regulatory change

It explained that since the up to 60-day grace period is codified in the Department of Homeland Security regulations, extending it would require a regulatory change in compliance with the Administrative Procedure Act and could not be extended by USCIS through policy guidance.

Fortunately, most individuals facing job loss already have several options to remain in the US, while continuing their job search past 60 days, the USCIS wrote.

It said it recognises the contributions made to the US by talented foreign-born workers, including in the STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) fields. “We will continue to monitor the technology sector layoffs and explore appropriate measures,” Jaddou said.

Impact on families

In a statement, Kand said departing the US after layoffs has an immediate impact on the families of the laid-off H1B and their school-going children.

“Losing these professionals is also a brain drain impacting the future competitiveness of the US in emerging technologies. Hence, FIIDS has launched a multi-phase campaign, from awareness building to jointly written letters to the USCIS with elected officials and other prominent organisations,” the statement said.

FIIDS launched a media campaign in January to raise awareness about the issue.

In February, it launched a petition, which received support from various prominent organisations like the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, US-India Business Council, American Jewish Committee, and The Indus Entrepreneurs seeking an extension of the grace period.

“We appreciate the USCIS for clearly providing options for the laid-off H-1Bs. These official communications will improve the possibility for the H-1B holders to remain legally in the US. We will still work with the DHS to change the grace period,” Kand said.

“National security threat”

House of Representatives members Zoe Lofgren and Anna Eshoo, in their letter to USCIS, termed the departure of STEM professionals from the US a national security threat.

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said if retained, these laid-off professionals can develop innovative products and potentially start new businesses and create new jobs while advancing research across critical industries.

Recently, Senator Chuck Schumer told an Indian American audience that the issue can be addressed with a procedure change.

The “White House Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders” under the Health and Human Services Department also recommended an extension of the H-1B grace period.

(With agency inputs)