Leaders from across the country greet people on Eid-ul-Adha

On the occasion of Eid ul-Adha, politicians from across the spectrum sent their wishes and hoped that this joyous event will strengthen bonds between individuals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (June 29) greeted people on the occasion of Eid ul-Adha.

“Greetings on Eid ul-Adha. May this day bring happiness and prosperity to everyone. May it also uphold the spirit of togetherness and harmony in our society. Eid Mubarak!” he tweeted.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 29, 2023

He was joined by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge who also sent his warm wishes to the people of the country on the occasion. Kharge expressed his desire to foster stronger connections among people and work towards creating a peaceful society.

— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) June 29, 2023

In his tweet, Kharge stated that the festival of Eid-al-Adha represents the qualities of sacrifice, trust, and forgiveness. He encouraged everyone to use this festive occasion as an chance to reinforce the ties of unity and work together towards creating a peaceful, harmonious, and progressive society.

He concluded his message by wishing everyone a joyful Eid, saying “Eid Mubarak.”

— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 29, 2023

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also conveyed his heartfelt greetings to the people of the country on the occasion of Eid. In his tweet, he wished everyone “Eid Mubarak!” and expressed hope that this celebration would bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to all.

Karnataka celebrates Eid with enthusiasm

Muslim communities in Karnataka celebrated Eid-al-Adha with great enthusiasm.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, along with Housing Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, participated in a special prayer at the Eidgah Maidan in Chamarajpet, Bengaluru.

VIDEO | Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attended Eid-al-Adha prayer in Bengaluru earlier today.#EidUlAdha2023 pic.twitter.com/kjwRHUsQO3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 29, 2023

In coastal Karnataka, Kalyana Karnataka, Kittur Karnataka, and the Old Mysuru region, Eid-al-Adha was celebrated fervently.

Mosques in Udupi, Mangaluru, and Kasaragod witnessed special prayers, and Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader joined the mass prayer, extending his greetings to the public.

Vishnu temples across the state were adorned with a festive atmosphere in honour of Devashayani Ekadashi, and special prayers were conducted.

Additionally, the ISKCON temple on Kanakapura Road performed Japa and Yajna.

Eid fervour grips Delhi

Eid ul-Adha was celebrated across the national capital with traditional fervour and gaiety as people thronged mosques, including the historic Jama Masjid and Fatehpuri Masjid, amid rains for special prayers.

People also visited their friends and relatives to greet them and share food after the ceremonial Qurbani (cattle sacrifice).

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena took to Twitter to extend greetings to the people on the occasion. “Hearty greetings to all of you on the occasion of Eid ul-Adha, the festival of sacrifice… May this festival bring happiness in your life, love in your hearts and peace in the country,” he tweeted.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also greeted people on the occasion. “Heartfelt greetings on Eid ul-Adha to all the people of the country. May this festival bring a lot of progress in your life, may you always be happy, healthy and prosperous,” he tweeted in Hindi.

— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 29, 2023

President Droupadi Murmu greeted citizens on the eve of Eid ul-Adha and asked all to take a pledge to work towards spreading brotherhood and harmony in the society.

عید الاضحیٰ کے موقع پر میں تمام ہم وطنوں بالخصوص مسلم بھائی بہنوں کو دل کی گہرائیوں سے پرخلوص مبارکباد و نیک خواہشات پیش کرتی ہوں۔

عید الاضحیٰ محبت اور قربانی کامقد س تہوار ہے۔ یہ تہوار ہمیں قربانی اور انسانیت کی بے لوث خدمت کی راہ پر چلنے کی ترغیب دیتا ہے۔

— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 29, 2023

“On the occasion of Id-uz-Zuha, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters living in India and abroad,” she said. It is a holy festival of love and sacrifice, the president said.

Assam CM sends Eid greetings

Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed their greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Eid ul-Adha.

— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 29, 2023

Chief Minister Sarma expressed his hope that Eid ul-Adha would serve as an inspiration for people to uphold the values of humanity.

TN CM Stalin, Guv wish people on EID

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin extended his greetings to Muslim brethren. He acknowledged that Eid-Ul-Adha is an occasion for the Muslim community to offer food to the needy and disadvantaged, while spreading messages of love and humanity.

Governor RN Ravi expressed his heartfelt wishes to the people of Tamil Nadu, particularly to the Muslim community. He insisted on the importance of building a peaceful and self-reliant India by strengthening the values of empathy, brotherhood, and compassion.

"Heartiest wishes to the people of Tamil Nadu, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters, on the #EidUlAdha. Let us, as a family, build a peaceful, #AtmanirbharBharat and harmonious India by strengthening the true spirit of empathy, brotherhood and compassion."- Governor Ravi pic.twitter.com/QwOJivUfrI — RAJ BHAVAN, TAMIL NADU (@rajbhavan_tn) June 28, 2023

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, AMMK leader T T V Dinakaran, and MDMK chief Vaiko also conveyed their greetings on this auspicious occasion.

Significance of Eid

Eid ul-Adha, also known as Bakra Eid falls on June 29 this year. It is commonly referred to as the ‘festival of sacrifice’ and is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar. This important occasion signifies the culmination of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

The date of the festival of Eid ul-Adha varies each year because it follows the Islamic lunar calendar, which is 11 days shorter than the Gregorian calendar that consists of 365 days.

In addition to the religious observances, offering charity to those in need is considered a vital aspect of the Eid ul-Adha celebration.

(With agency inputs)