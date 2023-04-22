PM Modi greets people on Eid

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Eid on Saturday.

“Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. May the spirit of harmony and compassion be furthered in our society. I also pray for everyones wonderful health and well-being. Eid Mubarak,” Modi said in a tweet.

People, especially Muslims, in India and different parts of the world are celebrating the festival on Saturday.

