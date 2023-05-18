Kiren Rijiju removed as Law Minister, replaced by Arjun Ram Meghwal

Kiren Rijiju was on Thursday (May 18) removed as Union Law Minister and replaced by Arjun Ram Meghwal. Rijiju has been assigned the ministry of Earth Sciences.

“The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has been pleased to direct the following reallocation of portfolios among Ministers in the Union Council of Ministers: The portfolio of Ministry of Earth Sciences be assigned to Shri Kiren Rijiju,” a press communique from Ajay Kumar Singh, press secretary to the President, said.

“Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State be assigned the independent charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice in addition to his existing portfolios, in place of Shri Kiren Rijiju,” he added.

Rijiju, who had frequent run-ins with the Supreme Court over judicial appointments, was named as law minister on July 7, 2021. The Sports Minister and the Minister of State for Minority Affairs at that time, Rijiju got the coveted portfolio following the resignation of senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Rijiju had in November last year said the collegium system of making appointments in the apex court and high courts was “alien” to the Constitution.

In January, he wrote to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud for the inclusion of government nominees in the collegium system.