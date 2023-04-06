Govt committed to ensure independence of judiciary: Kiren Rijiju

The Union Law Minister, speaking at the Platinum Jubilee celebration of the Gauhati High Court, said the government of India would extend full support to the judiciary on all fronts

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday (April 5) said that the central government was committed to ensure that the independence of the judiciary is maintained.

“The government of India will extend full support to the judiciary on all fronts,” Rijiju said at the Platinum Jubilee celebration of the Gauhati High Court.

The government is “fully committed to ensure that the rule of law prevails in the country”, he said.

₹7,000 crore for E-Court project

Advertisement

“The Centre has approved ₹7,000 crore in the budget this year for E-Court project,” he said. “We firmly believe that this phase of the E-court project will transform the Indian judiciary. We aim to make the judiciary digital and ensure that it will be paperless in the future”, the minister said.

“When the country is faced with such pendency of cases, we have no alternative but to take recourse to technology”, he said.

Also read: NE Bar Council sets Sept 1 deadline for resumption of physical trials in Guwahati HC

He said that the platinum jubilee of the high court was a momentous occasion as it coincided with the 75th year of the country’s independence.

“We are very proud of this institution and its glorious heritage and history”, he said.

“The Gauhati High Court has stood the test of time and has upheld justice and equality for all,” he said.

‘Gauhati High Court has faced many challenges’

“This High Court has faced many challenges over the years as it has to uphold both the enacted laws as well as the customary and traditional laws of the tribals. It has to maintain the thin line of balance”, the union minister said.

Also read: Kiren Rijiju: No confrontation between government and judiciary

Rijiju said that he would accompany President Droupadi Murmu on April 7 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 during their participation in the Platinum Jubilee celebration programmes of the High Court.

He said that the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had also taken many proactive steps of not only strengthening the Gauhati High Court but also the functioning of the judiciary in the entire state.

Delighted & feel proud to attend the Platinum Jubilee Programme of the Gauhati High Court along with the CM of Assam, Dr @himantabiswa ji, Chief Justice of Guahati HC & other dignitaries in #Assam. pic.twitter.com/Lyvuayei3a — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) April 5, 2023

(With agency inputs)