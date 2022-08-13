Kerala MLA mum on ‘India occupied J&K’ remark; blames critics for ‘Azad Kashmir’

In his FB comment box, BJP leader Sandeep Varier criticised his silence over the “India-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir” reference and urged him to explain its meaning

After making controversial remarks on Kashmir in a Facebook post, Kerala’s ruling LDF MLA KT Jaleel on Saturday (August 13) blamed the critics for failing to understand the meaning of his statement.

In his latest Facebook post, he gave a detailed account of his ongoing Kashmir trip. However, on the controversy, Jaleel gave only a single-line reply, saying he has “only sympathy” for those who failed to understand the meaning of his remarks.

“I have only sympathy for those who don’t understand the meaning of “Azad Kashmir” when it is written in double inverted commas,” Jaleel said in his Malayalam FB post.

However, he has maintained silence about the other controversial comment – “Indian adheena Jammu and Kashmir” (“India-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir”), in his explanatory note.

In his FB comment box, BJP leader Sandeep Varier criticised his silence over the “India-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir” reference and urged him to explain its meaning.

Slamming the explanation put out by Jaleel, Varier said it was ridiculous to justify the “poisonous” and “seditious” remarks even after it was rejected by the entire nation.

On Friday, former Kerala minister Jaleel had described Jammu and Kashmir as “Indian adheena Jammu and Kashmir” (“India occupied Jammu and Kashmir”) and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir as “Azad Kashmir.”

In the post written in Malayalam, he said, “the part of Kashmir annexed to Pakistan was known as ‘Azad Kashmir’ and it was an area where the Pakistan government does not have direct control.” Jaleel, who was a minister in the previous CPI(M)-led LDF government, said “Indian adheena Jammu and Kashmir” (India Occupied Jammu and Kashmir) consists of parts of Jammu, Kashmir Valley and Ladakh.”

Varier slammed Jaleel for his remarks, saying they were “serious and it is clear that his venomous thinking is visible through the lines.”

