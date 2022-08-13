Kashmir Valley likely to see its first multiplex in September

The opening of the multiplex comes after the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir

After nearly three decades, Kashmir is all set to get its first cinema hall in Srinagar in form of a multiplex.

With terrorist groups and fundamentalists shutting down cinema houses and banning movies for years, the opening of the multiplex comes as a great source of entertainment for youth in Kashmir.

The multiplex is likely to see its opening in September.

Most of the theatres in the state had shut in the 1990s due to the rise in militancy. Around 19 cinemas in Srinagar were shut down by the banned JKLF and Hizbul Mujahedeen terrorists on January 1, 1990.

Advertisement

The opening of the multiplex comes after the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read: Kashmir’s Specially-abled painter aims to fly high

As per reports, the multiplex has been designed by INOX and is likely to have three auditoriums, each being equipped with the latest sound systems and comforting seating arrangements.

As per the project manager, along with a silver screen, recliner seats and normal chairs will also be made available.

J&K| Kashmir to get its first multiplex cinema after 3 decades in Srinagar We saw there had been no such thing here for 30 years, we thought why not?So we’ve just started. Idea is for youngsters to get same facilities as they get in any other town:Vijay Dhar, Chairman of project pic.twitter.com/E06jm1ISM9 — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2022

Chairman Vijay Dhar said that youth in Kashmir must get the same facilities in the cinema that they get elsewhere in the country.

“This is for everybody. Our youth should be happy. They can watch 3D movies. They need to scream and shout. Except for sports and food, there is no place now where one can get a dose of entertainment,” said Dhar.

The multiplex will be able to accommodate 520 people and will also have food courts and other entertainment facilities that may attract children and youngsters.

As per reports, along with fries and popcorn, delectable Kashmir cuisine will also be made available.

Reportedly, the ‘Khatambandh’ ceiling, typical of the Central Asian style of architecture prevalent in Kashmir will be featured in the multiplex’s interior design.

Vijay Dhar, the owner of the, multiplex also owned the historic Broadway theatre in Srinagar which burned down in the mid-1990s.

After the closure of cinema houses in 1989, a failed attempt was made in 1998 to open three cinemas — Neelam, Regal and Broadway. Militants had shut down all the cinemas and also lobbed a grenade on Regal.

The construction of the multiplex is underway and will be completed in coming months.