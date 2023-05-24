Delhi vs Centre ordinance row: Kejriwal to meet Uddhav Thackeray today

The AAP chief is also slated to meet NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday

AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been rallying support from like-minded parties in his government’s fight against the Centre’s ordinance on control of services in Delhi, is slated to meet Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray at the latter’s residence in Mumbai on Wednesday (May 24).

Kejriwal will be accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister and fellow AAP leader Bhagwant Mann, party MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chaddha and minister Atishi.

The AAP chief is slated to meet NCP boss Sharad Pawar on Thursday.

Kejriwal and Mann arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday (May 23) evening.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kejriwal and Mann met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata as part of their nationwide tour to garner support for the party’s fight against the Centre’s ordinance.

Banerjee assured Kejriwal that her party would support him in his fight against the central ordinance to control appointments and transfer of bureaucrats in the Delhi.

The Delhi chief minister told reporters on Tuesday that a forthcoming vote in the Rajya Sabha on a bill to convert the central ordinance into law will be a semi-final before the 2024 elections.

The AAP supremo has accused the BJP-led central government of infringing on the rights of the Delhi government and that the ordinance should not be allowed to be cleared in the Rajya Sabha.

The Centre on May 19 introduced an ordinance to circumvent the ruling of the Supreme Court which gave the Delhi government the final say on the appointment and transfer of civil servants.

(With inputs from agencies)