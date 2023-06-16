Karnataka’s decision to remove Savarkar chapter will have opposite effect: Grandson

"In fact, I will say that if you suppress more, it will rebound more. That is a natural reaction," said Ranjit Savarkar.

Ranjit Savarkar, the grandson of Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar, expressed his belief on Friday (June 16) that the Congress government in Karnataka’s decision to remove a chapter on his grandfather from school textbooks would lead to an unintended outcome.

Talking to PTI on the sidelines of an event in Goa, Ranjit Savarkar said the Congress may think that by deleting the chapter they might deprive students of the opportunity to learn about Savarkar but students are very sharp.

A lot of material on Savarkar is available on social media. The Savarkar Smarak has published his literature on their website. We are publishing them even in Kannada, he said.

Ranjit Savarkar said it wont make any difference if the chapter is deleted.

In fact, I will say that if you suppress more, it will rebound more. That is a natural reaction. Every action has an equal and opposite reaction, he said.

The Congress-led Karnataka government on Thursday approved the revision of Kannada and Social Science textbooks of Classes 6 to 10 in the state for this academic year by removing the chapters on RSS founder K B Hedgewar and Savarkar among others, drawing criticism from the BJP.

(With agency inputs)