Karnataka court grants bail to BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa

The MLA claimed that he had no role to play in the alleged bribery case and that he had been falsely implicated.

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa, the main accused in the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents (KSDL) contract scam.

His son Prashanth Madal, the chief accounts officer of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board, was arrested on March 2 while allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 40 lakh on behalf of his father at the KSDL office.

Also Read: BJP will rid Karnataka of corruption, make it number one in south India: Amit Shah

Justice K Natarajan granted anticipatory bail to the MLA after hearing his petition.

Advertisement

Virupakashappa resigned as chairperson of KSDL after his son’s arrest.

Bail conditions

While granting bail, the court told the MLA to appear before the investigating officer in the case within 48 hours of receiving the order copy. The anticipatory bail was granted subject to a bond of Rs 5 lakh.

Virupakshappa was warned not to tamper with the witness while on bail. The hearing of the petition was adjourned to March 17.

The MLA’s petition claimed that he had no role to play in the alleged bribery case and that he had been falsely implicated.

The alleged scam relates to the supply of chemicals to KSDL in which a bribe of Rs 81 lakh was allegedly demanded.

His son was allegedly caught while receiving Rs 40 lakh on his behalf.

After Prashanth Madal’s arrest, the Lokayukta police conducted further search operations in the home and offices of the Madals and seized over Rs 8.23 crore in cash.

(With agency inputs)