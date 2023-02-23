BJP will rid Karnataka of corruption, make it number one in south India: Amit Shah

Shah took potshots at the Congress the JD(S), saying they were dynastic parties which cannot do good to the people

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday asked the people of Karnataka to repose faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and said the BJP would give such a government that it would rid the state of corruption and make Karnataka number one in South India within five years.

Potshots at Cong, JD(S)

Addressing a public meeting at Sandur, a Congress stronghold, in Ballari district, Shah also took potshots at the Mallikarjun Kharge-led outfit and the JD(S), saying they were dynastic parties which cannot do good to the people.

“On one hand there is PM Modi-led BJP strengthening India, and on the other there is Rahul Gandhi-led Congress linked with tukde-tukde gang,” he said.

“Trust PM Modi and Yediyurappa once, and we (BJP) will give such a government that it will rid Karnataka of corruption and make it a number one state in South India,” Shah said.

Assembly elections are due in Karnataka by May.

