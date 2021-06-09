Kangana Ranaut falls behind on her taxes because of ‘no work’

Actor claims despite being the highest tax-paying actress in India, she has been unable to pay half of her last year’s tax

Kangana Ranaut has claimed that despite being the highest tax-paying actress in India, she has been unable to pay half of her last year’s tax because of “no work”.

In an Instagram story, the Panga actor said: “Even though I come under highest tax slab pay almost 45 percent of my income as tax, even though I am the highest tax paying actress but because of no work haven’t paid half of my last year’s tax yet, first time in my life.”

The Bollywood actor said the government is charging her interest on pending tax money, but “I welcome this move”.

Ending her post on a cryptic note, Kangana wrote: “Time could be tough for us individually but together we are tougher than the time.”

The actor is awaiting the release of her film Thalaivi, which was postponed amid surging COVID-19 cases in India. It was scheduled to release on April 23. Besides Thalaivi, she also has Tejas, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda, Dhaakad and a film on Indira Gandhi in the pipeline.

The actress, who has won a string of awards, including four National Awards and Padma Shri, has been embroiled in several controversies over the past few years.

Last month Twitter permanently suspended the actor’s account, after she made a series of derogatory remarks against TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee and her party after their resounding victory in the West Bengal elections and subsequently tweeted on the alleged violence that broke out in the state.

She also urged ‘Modiji’ to rein in Mamata, since “we need super gundai to kill gundai… she is like an unleashed monster, to tame her Modi ji please show your Virat roop from early 2000s”. She also asked for President’s Rule to be imposed in Bengal.