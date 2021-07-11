J&K administration terminates Hizbul chief’s sons, 9 others from govt service

These employees were dismissed under Article 311 of the Indian Constitution under which no inquiry is held and dismissed employees can only approach a high court for relief.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has sacked two sons (Syed Ahmad Shakeel and Shahid Yousuf) of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin from the police department for allegedly working as overground workers for terrorist organisations. Nine other employees, from multiple fields such as education, agriculture, skill development, power and health, too have been suspended.

These employees were dismissed under Article 311 of the Indian Constitution under which no inquiry is held and dismissed employees can only approach a high court for relief.

Among the employees, four are from Anantnag, three from Budgam, and one each from Baramulla, Srinagar, Pulwama and Kupwara districts, PTI has reported.

Advertisement

Also read: Srinagar bans unmanned aerial vehicles nearly a week after Jammu attacks

The National Investigation Agency has tracked terror funding trails of both Syed Ahmad Shakeel and Shahid Yousuf who were involved in raising, receiving, collecting and transferring funds through Hawala (non-banking) transactions for terror activities of the banned Hizbul Mujahideen, according to officials.

According to officials, they were providing information to terrorists about the movement of security forces, and abetting and harbouring terrorists to carry out activities in a clandestine manner.

Another government employee with terror links is Naaz Mhammad Allaie, an orderly of the health department. He is an overground worker of the Hizbul Mujahideen and has a history of direct involvement in terrorist activities, the officials said.