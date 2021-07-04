Srinagar bans unmanned aerial vehicles nearly a week after Jammu attacks

Government departments using drones for mapping, surveys and surveillance will have to inform police first before undertaking any such activity

The Srinagar district administration has banned unmanned aerial vehicles. The move came nearly a week after the drone attacks on Jammu air force station.

Srinagar’s District Magistrate Mohammad Ajaz issued an order on Saturday banning the “storage, sale and possession, use and transport of drones and similar kinds of Unmanned aerial vehicles in the territorial jurisdiction of District Srinagar”.

“It is further ordered that persons already having the drone cameras/similar kind of unmanned aerial vehicles in their possession shall ground the same in the local police station under proper receipt,” Ajaz said.

The order said government departments using drones for mapping, surveys and surveillance in “agricultural, environment conservation and disaster mitigation” sectors will have to inform the police first before undertaking any such activity.

“Any violation of this order shall attract punitive action as warranted under relevant laws,” he said.

The border district of Rajouri and Kathua issued similar orders last week.

Last Sunday, two explosions were reported from the IAF station in Jammu, injuring two people and damaging a building.

Security forces thwarted a similar attack within 24 hours as they opened fire on unidentified drones over the Kaluchak military base in Jammu.

Several such sightings have reported over military bases in the region.