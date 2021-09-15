JEE-Main results out: 44 students score record 100 percentile

Twenty candidates have been debarred from appearing in future examinations for a period of three years

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the 2021 Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) — Main results, where a record 44 candidates have scored 100 percentile while 18 candidates have shared the top rank. In 2020, 24 candidates had scored 100 percentile.

The result for the entrance exam to major engineering colleges across the country was announced post-midnight on Tuesday, with the website crashing for several hours after that.

The first-rank holders include Gaurab Das from Karnataka, Vaibhav Vishal from Bihar, Duggineni Venkata Paneesh from Andhra Pradesh, Siddhant Mukherjee, Anshul Verma and Mridul Agarwal from Rajasthan, Ruchir Bansal and Kavya Chopra from Delhi, Amaiya Singhal and Pal Agarwal from Uttar Pradesh, Komma Sharanya and Joysula Venkata Aditya from Telangana, Pasala Veera Siva, Karnam Lokesh and Kanchanapalli Rahul Naidu from Andhra Pradesh, Pulkit Goyal from Punjab and Guramrit Singh from Chandigarh.

Twenty candidates have been debarred from appearing in future examinations for a period of three years due to use of unfair means and their results have also been withheld.

JEE-Main was conducted four times a year from this year onwards, to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores. The first phase was held in February and the second in March.

The next phases were scheduled for April and May but those were postponed in view of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that raged through the country affecting lakhs.

The third edition was held from July 20-25 while the fourth edition was conducted from August 26 to September 2.

The examination was conducted in 13 languages, which included English, Hindi, Gujarati, Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

More than 9.34 lakh candidates appeared in four editions of JEE-Main. A total of 2.52 lakh common candidates had appeared for all four editions of the exam.

A total of 6.58 lakh male candidates had appeared for the exam, while the number of female candidates appearing for the exam was 2.80 lakh.

The ranks of the candidates have been released taking into consideration the best of the four NTA scores, in accordance with the policy already made.

NTA scores are normalised across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session.

“The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees. NTA score is not the same as the percentage of marks obtained,” a senior official said.

As per NTA’s tie-breaking policy, candidates with higher marks in Mathematics are given preference; followed by NTA score in Physics and NTA score in Chemistry. If the tie remains even after that, the candidate with a lesser ratio of negative to positive response will be preferred.

The examination was conducted in 925 centres in 334 cities including outside India including 12 cities outside India, in Bahrain, Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore and Kuwait.