JEE Main 2021 May Session postponed due to COVID surge: Minister

The exams were due to be held on May 24, 25, 26, 27, 28

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday (May 4) said the Joint Entrance Exam-Main (JEE Main) May 2021 session has been postponed.

“Students are advised to visit the official website of NTA for further updates,” Pokhriyal tweeted.

The JEE (Main) — 2021 May session was scheduled on the 24th, 25th, 26th, 27th and the 28th. “Keeping the present situation in mind, the JEE (Main) – 2021 May session is also being postponed,” National Testing Agency (NTA) said.

Earlier, JEE- Main April session had been postponed due to the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country.

The April session, which was scheduled on the 27th, 28th and the 30th, has already been postponed. The rescheduling of the April and May sessions will be done subsequently. The registration for the May session will also be announced at a later stage, NTA said.

The first two sessions have already been completed in February and March.

According to NTA, 6,20,978 students appeared for the test in the first session, while 5,56,248 students took the test in the second. The agency has advised students to use the time to prepare for the exams using NTA Abhyas app.

The Ministry of Education on Monday (May 3) asked all central higher educational institutions to defer offline exams due in May due to rise in COVID cases.

