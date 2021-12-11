Jayalalithaa’s niece takes over ex-CM’s home after legal battle

A single-judge bench of the Madras High Court racently set aside the order to acquire Poes Garden house and ordered that it be handed over to Jayalalithaa’s legal heirs

Deepa Jayakumar took possession of her late aunt J Jayalalithaa’s Poes Garden residence on Friday evening after the Chennai district administration handed over the keys to her.

“This is the first time I am visiting in the absence of my aunt. The house looks barren and empty now. The furniture used by my aunt has been removed,” Jayakumar said, expressing her interest in living at the former chief minister’s private residence.

A single-judge bench of the Madras High Court on November 24 set aside the order to acquire Veda Nilayam, the residence, and ordered that it be handed over to Jayalalithaa’s legal heirs.

The earlier AIADMK regime in Tamil Nadu had taken over the house and converted it into a memorial, without consulting Jayalalithaa’s family.

The court’s decision came after petitions were filed by Jayakumar and her brother Deepak, challenging the acquisition of the bungalow. The HC ruled that the property should go to them and also asked the state government to take back the compensation cash it had deposited in the court payable to the family.

The court ruled that the takeover was illegal. “There is no public interest in this acquisition… There is already an 80 crore memorial for Jayalalithaa along the Marina [Beach] a few kilometres away. What’s the inspirational story that Veda Nilayam may provide which the 80 crore Marina memorial doesn’t?” it said.

The AIADMK plans to challenge the order.