Jammu to pioneer India’s first cannabis medicine project: Jitendra Singh

It will be able to produce export quality drugs meant for different kinds of neuropathies and diabetic pain, said the Union minister

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said Jammu is going to pioneer India’s first cannabis medicine project, stressing that the project undertaken by the CSIR-IIIM will produce export quality medicines meant for different kinds of neuropathies and diabetic pain.

Singh made the remarks after visiting cannabis cultivation farm of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM) at Chatha near Jammu. The Cannabis Research Project of CSIR-IIIM Jammu is a first-of-its-kind in the country in public-private partnership with a Canadian firm, which has a “great potential to put substance of abuse for the good of mankind especially for patients suffering from neuropathies, cancer and epilepsy”.

Singh visited the farm to get first-hand information about the cultivation practices for cannabis in the protected area of the institute and research work being carried out on this important plant. This project of CSIR-IIIM is also important from the perspective of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) as after getting all the approvals, it will be able to produce export quality drugs meant for different kinds of neuropathies and diabetic pain, the science and technology minister told reporters.

"India's first Cannabis Medicinal Project, launched by IIIM-#CSIR #Jammu, will generate revenue, research,jobs and esteem of #AtmaNirbharBharat. With International Standard it will develop Export Quality medicinal drug for

He said since Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab are affected by drug abuse, this kind of project would spread awareness that this substance of abuse has diverse medicinal uses especially for the patients suffering from malignancies and other diseases.

“The signing of the scientific agreement between CSIR-IIIM and IndusScan was historic not only for J&K but for the whole of India as it has the potential to produce those kinds of medicines which have to be exported from foreign countries. This kind of project will give an impetus for huge investment in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

During the field visit, the minister took stock of the one acre protected area where CSIR-IIIM is presently doing large scale cultivation of superior accessions of Cannabis. He also visited the glass houses with climate control facilities where research work on improving the varieties for desired cannabinoid content is being performed.

Director, CSIR-IIIM, Zabeer Ahmed apprised the minister that at present the CSIR-IIIM has a repository of more than 500 accessions collected from different parts of the country.

