Jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain resigned on February 27

Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, both arrested on corruption charges, have resigned from the cabinet

Jailed AAP leader Satyendar Jain tendered his resignation from the Delhi government in a handwritten letter addressed to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on February 27.

Informed sources said that in his letter, Jain said he was thankful for the opportunity given to him “to serve (the) people of Delhi”.

“I hereby tender my resignation as a minister of the Government of NCTD of Delhi,” he added. “My resignation may kindly be accepted.”

Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia and Jain, both arrested on corruption charges, have resigned from the Cabinet. Both have denied the charges hurled at them.

Jain and Sisodia

The two played a key role in implementing Kejriwal’s governance agenda of good education and health facilities in the national capital.

The resignations have been sent to Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena.

Since Jain’s arrest, Sisodia had been handed over Jain’s departments.

Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday in connection with alleged corruption linked to the now scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.

