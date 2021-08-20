Two ITBP personnel killed in Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur

ITBP’s Assistant Commandant Sudhakar Shinde from Nanded, Maharashtra, and Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Gurmukh Singh from Rajkot, Punjab, were martyred in the firing that continued for 30 minutes

Two Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel, including an Assistant Commandant, were killed in a Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district on Friday.

Sundarraj P., Inspector General of Police, Bastar range, said the incident took place around 12:10 pm, near Kademeta camp of the 45th battalion of the ITBP, under the Chhotedongar police station limits.

“As per the preliminary information, a squad of the ITBP’s 45th battalion, which was out on an area-domination operation, was fired upon by a small action team of the ultras, when it was approximately 600 metres away from the camp,” IG Sundarraj said.

ITBP’s Assistant Commandant Sudhakar Shinde from Nanded, Maharashtra, and Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Gurmukh Singh from Rajkot, Punjab, were martyred in the firing that continued for 30 minutes.

After the attack, the Naxals looted and escaped with one AK-47 rifle, two bullet-proof jackets and one wireless set. “Reinforcement has been rushed to the spot and the bodies of martyred personnel were being evacuated,” the IG said.

On July, another ITBP trooper, Shiv Kumar Meena, was killed, while one assistant sub-inspector Keshav Ram was injured, after a similar Naxal ambush in the Narayanpur area. Maoists attacked an iron ore mining site in the Narayanpur in July, and killed the supervisor of a private firm and held 13 employees hostage.

