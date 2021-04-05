Shah reviews security in Chhattisgarh after worst Maoist attack in four years

‘I want to assure the country that this fight will not be stopped, rather it will continue with more intensity till the end,’ home minister says

Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the security situation in Chhattisgarh on Monday, a day after a gunfight in Bastar District left 22 security personnel dead and at least two dozen injured.

Shah chaired a meeting in Jagdalpur, Bastar, attended by Congress Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, and state police and Central Reserve Police Force officials.

Shah and Baghel also paid their last respects at the Police Lines, where the bodies of 14 personnel were kept in coffins draped with the national flag.

After the review meeting at the Police Coordination Centre, in Jagdalpur, Shah said the fight against Maoists will be intensified. “I want to assure the country that this fight will not be stopped, rather it will continue with more intensity till the end,” he said.

“In the last few years, we have managed to establish camps in their core area and more camps will be opened soon. Development works will also be accelerated in the area,” Baghel said.

The CM said Maoists are worried because security forces are going to establish a camp in Tarrem area, where the attack tool place. “Efforts are being made to provide connectivity with construction of roads and to extend the benefits of the schemes to interior areas… we are hopeful that the Centre will take appropriate steps to fulfil our demands,” said Baghel.

Chhattisgarh’s worst Maoist attack in four years has triggered a political slugfest. The BJP has attacked Baghel for being away last week, campaigning in Assam, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has alleged that the operation was “poorly designed”.

In the wake of the ambush, police in neighbouring Telangana have intensified combing operations and beefed up security in the bordering areas.