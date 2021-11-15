Is this Hinduism? Asks Khurshid after miscreants set his house afire

Unknown persons vandalised and set on fire Congress leader Salman Khurshid’s house in Nainital, Uttarakhand, days after his new book triggered controversy for comparing ‘Hindutva’ with radical Islamist groups.

The former minister put out a short video showing shattered windows, charred doors and tall flames in a social media post.

Along with the visuals, Khurshid wrote, “I hoped to open these doors to my friends who have left this calling card. Am I still wrong to say this cannot be Hinduism?”

In his book ‘Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times’, Khurshid compares Hindutva with radical Islamist groups. Many Congress leaders, including him, have argued that Hindutva is different from Hinduism.

The passage that has triggered a storm and strong criticism reads thus: “Sanatan Dharma and classical Hinduism known to sages and saints were being pushed aside by a robust version of Hindutva, by all standards a political version similar to the jihadist Islam of groups like ISIS and Boko Haram of recent years.”

The BJP has accused Khurshid of hurting sentiments of Hindus and said that the Congress was resorting to “communal politics”.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too had asserted the difference between “Hinduism” and “Hindutva”, but the BJP charged him and his party with having a “pathological hatred” of Hinduism.

Khurshid’s fellow party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad however parried the description as “exaggeration”.

“We may not agree with Hindutva as a political ideology but comparing it with ISIS and Jihadist Islam is factually wrong and exaggeration,” Azad said.