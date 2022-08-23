International Day for Remembrance of Slave Trade and its Abolition: History & Significance

The day, observed on August 23 every year, marks the beginning of the uprising in Haiti which eventually led to the abolition of transatlantic slave trade in the territories under European colonial powers

The International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition is observed on August 23 every year. The day marks the beginning of the uprising in Haiti, which eventually led to the abolition of transatlantic slave trade in the territories under European colonial powers.

This day was designated by UNESCO and was first observed on August 23, 1998.

During the imperialist regimes of European nations, people from Africa and Asia were traded as slaves, transported to colonial settlements like Haiti, Caribbean and others.

The slave trade practice was abolished globally on March 25, 1807.

History

On August 22-23, 1791, an uprising started in the island of Saint Domingue, a colonial settlement of France in the 18th century, which is now home to the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

The uprising inspired the Haitian Revolution against colonial powers. The revolution was led by the Blacks and mixed-race people. The International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition is thus observed on August 23 each year. It was first commemorated in Haiti and a number of other countries in 1998.

Significance

The day remembers and honours those who suffered, who were dehumanized by the practice of slavery.

According to the UNESCO, the day should be observed to remind people “to continue to analyse and criticise such practices that may transform into modern forms of slavery and exploitation”.