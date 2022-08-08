International Cat Day 2022: Its history, relevance and tradition

The International Cat Day aims at raising awareness about cats, learning new ways to help and protect them

Every year, August 8 is celebrated as International Cat Day to honour and celebrate our little furry friends. The day aims at creating raise awareness about cats, and learning new ways to help and protect them.

Humans have domesticated cats since ancient times. The first human record of cats could be found back during the Egyptian Civilization. The Egyptians considered cats as gods. Mafdet was the first known cat deity.

The Greeks and Romans later used cats to catch mice and rodents. In America, they were part of cargo on colonization ships to minimize vermin and disease. These cats were then taken ashore, where they gained popularity.

The International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) first celebrated and honoured cats in 2002. IFAW, along with other animal rights groups, then decided to appreciate and honour cats on August 8 every year.

International Cat Day traditions

Cats are pampered and subjected to royal treatment on International Cat Day. They will be treated with their favourite food, and allowed to wail, shred and watch their favourite TV shows.

Cat shelters receive generous donations. Some cats are even adopted, and taken to their new homes.

How to celebrate the day?

To celebrate the day, one can adopt a new kitty, feed stray cats or give special attention o their pet cats. They can also volunteer at a cat shelter, make donations to a cat charity or make a visit to a local cat café.