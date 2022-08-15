‘Inspirational, doable’, says industry, on making India a developed nation by 2047

PM Narendra Modi on Monday set an ambitious target of making India a developed nation by 2047. Industry bodies enthusiastically supported his call and promised to rise up to the challenges to realise this 'doable' goal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to turn India into a developed nation by 2047 is inspirational and eminently doable, industry bodies said on Monday (August 15).

Industry chambers also emphasised the key role India Inc will play in realising the PM’s vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat or self-reliant India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday set an ambitious target of making India a developed nation by 2047 and made a renewed pitch to reduce import dependence and boost domestic manufacturing. Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 76th Independence Day, Modi coined Panch Pran or lifeblood resolves for the nation when it celebrates its 100th year of independence in 2047.

The first of them is to make India a developed nation. “When the prime minister gives a call to the nation that nothing short of achieving a status of a developed nation for India would suffice, that is a great inspiration for all of us,” said ASSOCHAM secretary general Deepak Sood.

He added, “The country is committed to become self-sufficient in most of the critical areas, including renewable energy, as reiterated emphatically by the prime minister.” It is up to Indian industry to rise up to the call given by the prime minister that India will not lag behind in fulfilling requirements of the global market. And, added that the PM’s call for making India a developed nation is eminently doable.

CII director general Chandrajit Banerjee, meanwhile, commented that the PM’s inspiring vision of a developed India by 2047 invokes the collective spirit of 130 crore Indians to bring about change. “The prime minister’s vision sets the template for the agenda for India@100 that CII is in the process of developing. India’s youth can be an important supplier of skilled manpower to the world, and education and healthcare will be central areas of focus for the years ahead,” Banerjee stated.

FICCI president Sanjiv Mehta welcomed the direction shown by the PM by announcing the five pledges for India’s vision for 2047. “The hon’ble prime minister has also called upon the private sector to play a key role in the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. The Indian industry will continue to play a key role in achieving this vision,” he added.

India, which is the world’s sixth largest economy with a GDP of USD 2.7 trillion, is currently classified as a developing nation. A developed country is typically characterised by a relatively high level of economic growth, a general standard of living, and higher per capita income as well as performing well on the Human Development Index (HDI) that includes education, literacy and health.

India was classified as a third-world country at the time of independence from British rule in 1947. But, over the past seven decades, its GDP has grown from just ₹2.7 lakh crore to ₹150 lakh crore.