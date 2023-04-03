Indore stepwell collapse: Bulldozers roll into temple to raze illegal structure

At least five bulldozers have been pressed into service and personnel from four police stations are at the spot to handle any resistance against the demolition

Municipality officials accompanied by police and multiple bulldozers have been deployed at the Beleswar Mahadev temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore to raze illegal constructions on Monday (April 3), days after 36 people perished when the roof of a stepwell inside the shrine collapsed.

According to reports, at least five bulldozers have been pressed into service and personnel from four police stations are at the spot to handle any resistance against the demolition. The team includes the Deputy Municipal Commissioner, and District Magistrate.

On March 30, 36 people were killed when the floor of Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple, built after covering a “bawdi” or stepwell in Patel Nagar area, caved in during Ram Navami, hurtling devotees several feet below.

Reports say the particular part of the temple where the incident occurred was an illegal construction and that the Indore Municipal Corporation had already put the roof of the stepwell in the list of illegal structures to be demolished last year. The corporation, however, could not proceed after the temple trust warned them that they would be hurting religious sentiments by doing so.

Juni Indore police station in-charge Neeraj Meda said an FIR has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) against Sevaram Galani, president of Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple Trust and secretary Murli Kumar Sabnani.