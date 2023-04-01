Illegal constructions on stepwell led to Indore temple tragedy, alleges Kamal Nath

Threatening to file a PIL in the high court, he alleged that the Indore Municipal Corporation didn’t pull down the unauthorised constructions on the stepwell due to pressure from the ruling BJP

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Saturday alleged that illegal constructions carried out on the stepwell led to the Indore temple tragedy in which 36 people lost their lives.

Nath alleged that the Indore Municipal Corporation didn’t pull down the unauthorised constructions on the stepwell due to pressure from the ruling BJP. He threatened to file a PIL in the Madhya Pradesh High Court, if these constructions were not removed within 7 days.

Nath, who visited the accident site of Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal temple in Patel Nagar, said if the Congress is voted to power in the upcoming state assembly polls, his party-led government would will enact a law for mandatory security audit of public places in the state. The Congress leader also visited the private hospital, where those injured in the incident are undergoing treatment, to enquire about their health.

Nath said, “Indore is called a smart city, but the local administration did not have the necessary equipment to rescue the people who fell into the stepwell after the accident.” He claimed that the Army was called in for the rescue operation 12 hours after the mishap, but it was too late by then.

Thirty-six persons, including 21 women and two children, died after the floor of the temple, built over the stepwell, caved in on Thursday. A havan (fire ritual) was underway at the place on the occasion of Ram Navami when the mishap occurred.

After the accident, the administration has closed the main gate of the temple and the route to the stepwell by putting an iron sheet.

(With Agency inputs)