India’s active COVID-19 caseload rises to 21,179 as daily infections go up by 3,038

Active COVID-19 cases in India went up to 21,179 as the country recorded a single-day spike of 3,038 infections, the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday (April 4) said.

The death toll climbed to 5,30,901 with nine deaths. While two deaths each were reported from Delhi and Punjab, one each was reported by Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra and Uttarakhand in a span of 24 hours and two reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The COVID-19 case tally was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,47,29,284).

While several states have ramped up measures to keep check the infection from spreading, Centre recently advised the use of face masks for passengers in flights.

States like Haryana and Tamil Nadu have made the wearing of masks mandatory in hospitals in view of a surge in the number of cases.

While XBB.1.16, a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant is suspected to behind the spike in cases, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday asked people not to panic as the sub-variant has not increased hospitalisation in the country.

“We need to remain alert, but there is no need to worry. Currently the sub-variant of Omicron which is circulating in the country hasn’t increased hospitalisations,” he said

The active cases in the country now comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,77,204, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

