Indian diaspora accords grand welcome to PM Modi on arrival in Paris

The Prime Minister is on a two-day official visit to boost strategic ties with France

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (July 13) received a rousing welcome on his arrival in Paris on a two-day visit during which he will hold wide-ranging talks with President Emmanuel Macron and join him for the French National Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour.

“Landed in Paris. Looking forward to boosting India-France cooperation during this visit. My various programmes today include an interaction with the Indian community later in the evening,” Modi tweeted soon after his arrival.

Modi was received at the airport by French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and was given a ceremonial welcome and Guard of honour upon his arrival.

Landed in Paris. Looking forward to boosting India-France cooperation during this visit. My various programmes today include an interaction with the Indian community later in the evening. pic.twitter.com/2rBClUL0zJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 13, 2023

“PM @narendramodi alights at the Paris airport. Accorded a ceremonial welcome. In a special gesture, PM @Elisabeth_Borne received him at the airport. PM’s intensive programme in Paris includes participation in the Bastille Day celebrations & a slew of engagements with the French leadership, Indian diaspora, CEOs and prominent personalities,” Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

After his arrival, Modi interacted with children and members of the Indian diaspora at the hotel in Paris. Enthusiastic Indian community members who were waiting outside his hotel chanted ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ as they met the prime minister.

“A warm welcome by the Indian diaspora in Paris! Across the world, our diaspora has made a mark for themselves and are admired for their diligence and hardworking nature,” Modi tweeted.

Ahead of his departure, Modi expressed confidence that his visit will provide a new impetus to the bilateral strategic partnership.

Expansion of bilateral defence ties is expected to be a key focus of Modi’s talks with Macron.

“I look forward to meeting President Macron and holding wide-ranging discussions on taking forward this longstanding and time-tested partnership over the next 25 years,” Modi said in his departure statement. “We also work together on regional and global issues,” he added.

Modi said his visit to France was particularly special as he will join President Macron for the French National Day, or Bastille Day celebrations in Paris as the Guest of Honour.

A 269-member Indian tri-services contingent will participate in the parade. Three Rafale fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) will also join the flypast on the occasion along with French jets.

25 years of Indo-French ties

Noting that this year marks the 25th anniversary of India-France strategic partnership, Modi said that rooted in deep trust and commitment, the two countries cooperate closely across various domains, including defence, space, civil nuclear, blue economy, trade, investment, education, culture and people-to-people ties.

Modi had the opportunity to meet President Macron several times since his last official visit to France in 2022, most recently in Hiroshima, Japan in May 2023 during the G-7 Summit.

“I also look forward to my interactions with the French leadership, including Elisabeth Borne, Prime Minister of France, Gerard Larcher, President of the Senate, and Yael Braun-Pivet, President of the National Assembly,” he said.

Modi will also meet the vibrant Indian community, leading CEOs from both countries as well as prominent French personalities.

From Paris, Modi will travel to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, for an official visit on July 15.

(With inputs from agencies)