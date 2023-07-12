PM Modi to visit UAE on way home from France

The Ministry of External Affairs said Modi will hold talks with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and ruler of Abu Dhabi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Abu Dhabi on July 15 after ending a two-day trip to France.

The Ministry of External Affairs said Modi will hold talks with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and ruler of Abu Dhabi.

“The India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has been steadily strengthening and the prime minister’s visit will be an opportunity to identify ways to take this forward in various domains such as energy, education, healthcare, food security, fintech, defence and culture,” a statement from the ministry said.

Indians make up the largest ethnic group in the UAE, accounting for 38 per cent of its residents.

The prime minister will be in France on July 13 and 14 at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Modi will be the guest of honour at the Bastille Day parade on July 14 in Paris where a tri-services Indian armed forces contingent will take part.

Macron dinner

President Macron will host a state banquet and a private dinner in honour of the prime minister. The two leaders will also hold wide-ranging talks.

Modi is also scheduled to meet the prime minister of France as well as the presidents of the Senate and the National Assembly of France.

He will interact with the Indian diaspora in France, CEOs of Indian and French companies as well as prominent French personalities.

“The prime minister’s visit will provide an opportunity to chart the course of the partnership for the future across diverse sectors such as strategic, cultural, scientific, academic and economic cooperation,” the foreign ministry said.

(With agency inputs)