India test fires Agni V ballistic missile amid conflict with China

The nuclear-capable ballistic missile has a range of over 5,000 km and validates a number of critical aspects of the weapon

India on Thursday (December 16) successfully conducted the night trials of its Agni V nuclear-capable ballistic missile having a range of over 5,000 km.

The test at Abdul Kalam Island off Odisha coast, comes days after a clash between Indian troops with Chinese soldiers at the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh and marks a significant boost to the country’s strategic deterrence.

Also read: Pakistan demands joint probe to accurately establish facts on accidental firing of Indian missile

Defence Ministry source told the media that the latest one was the ninth and routine flight of the Agni V, which was first tested in 2012.

Advertisement

Government sources said that the test was planned much ahead of the clashes at Tawang and India had issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) in Tawang before the incident.

Existing variant Agni IV is capable of hitting targets at a range of 4,000 km while Agni-III has a range of 3,000-km, and Agni II can fly up to 2,000-km. The Agni-V missile has been successfully test-fired, two people familiar with the matter said.

There is, however, no official word on the test-firing of the missile. The test firing of the missile is part of the process for its induction into the tri-services strategic forces command. The people said the test validated a number of critical aspects of the weapon.

Also read: Maiden flight test of DRDO’s long-range interceptor missile successful

In June, India successfully carried out a night launch of the nuclear-capable Agni-4 ballistic missile, in a boost to its military capabilities. India has been steadily enhancing its overall military might in the last couple of years. It has carried out successful tests of a number of missiles during the period.

In May, the extended range version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was test-fired from a Sukhoi fighter jet. It was the first launch of the extended range version of the BrahMos missile from a Su-30MKI aircraft. An anti-ship version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully test-fired jointly by the Indian Navy and the Andaman and Nicobar Command in April.

Watch: DRDO successfully conducts maiden flight of unmanned aircraft

(With inputs from agencies)