Maiden flight test of DRDO’s long-range interceptor missile successful

All sub-systems perform as expected during flight test of Phase-II BMD interceptor AD-1 missile

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully conducted the maiden flight test of the Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) interceptor AD-1 missile.

The flight test was carried out at the APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha, on Wednesday with the participation of all BMD weapon system elements located at different geographical locations, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The AD-1, a long-range interceptor missile, is designed for both low exo-atmospheric and endo-atmospheric interception of long-range ballistic missiles and aircraft. Propelled by a two-stage solid motor, it is equipped with an indigenously developed advanced control system and navigation and guidance algorithm to precisely guide it to the target.

Protection from ballistic missiles

On October 21, the Agni Prime new-generation ballistic missile was successfully test-fired off the Odisha coast.

The BMD programme is aimed at developing and deploying a multi-layered ballistic missile defence system to protect India from ballistic missile attacks. The Atal Bihari Vajpayee government launched it in 2000 after the Kargil war.

The first phase of BMD program has reportedly been completed, and the Indian Air Force and the DRDO are awaiting the government’s approval to install the missile shield for Delhi. It will take three to four years to install the shield once the approval comes in.

All sub-systems performed as expected during the flight test, validated by the data captured by several range sensors.

