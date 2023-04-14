India records 11,109 new COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day spike in 236 days

Fresh deaths have been reported in several states including Delhi, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Kerala

India has recorded 11,109 new COVID-19 infections, the highest number in 236 days, pushing up the active cases to 49,622, according to the Union Health Ministry data available on Friday (April 14).

The overall death toll since the start of the pandemic has touched 5,31,064 with 29 fresh deaths.

While three deaths each were reported from Delhi and Rajasthan, two each were from Chhattisgarh and Punjab and one each from Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharastra, Odisha, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh besides nine in Kerala, the data stated.

The daily positivity rate was 5.01 per cent and the weekly positivity rate 4.29 per cent.

Recovery rate

The active cases now comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.70 per cent, the data showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,42,16,586 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the Ministry, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country.

