Follow COVID norms in court: SC amid rising infections in Delhi

Delhi on April 10 logged 484 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 26.58%

With the number of COVID-19 cases on the rise in Delhi, the Supreme Court has asked everyone concerned to observe preventive measures, such as wearing masks, using hand sanitizers, and maintaining physical distance within court premises.

Delhi on Monday (April 10) logged 484 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 26.58%, implying that nearly one in every four persons tested returned a positive result, according to data shared by the city government’s health department.

“In view of the reported increase in COVID cases in Delhi, the competent authority has directed that preventive measures, including wearing of masks, frequent use of hand sanitizers, and maintaining physical distancing norms, be observed in the Supreme Court of India,” said a circular issued on April 10.

India recorded 5,676 new coronavirus infections, while active cases rose to 37,093, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday (April 11). The death toll has gone up to 5,31,000, with 21 more deaths.

The apex court will remain closed on April 14 on account of BR Ambedkar’s birthday. “The Chief Justice of India has directed that the Supreme Court of India and its registry shall remain closed on Friday, April 14, 2023, on account of the birthday of Dr BR Ambedkar,” said another circular.

