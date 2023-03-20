India must start manufacturing aerospace products: Scindia

The minister said domestic airlines were together projected to have a fleet of around 2,000 planes in five-seven years

It is time India looks at manufacturing aerospace products, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Monday (March 20), as he highlighted the potential for growth in the country’s aviation sector.

He also said domestic airlines were together projected to have a fleet of around 2,000 planes in the next five to seven years. So, it was time to look at manufacturing aerospace products in India.

“Time is ripe for manufacturing to take off in India,” he said at a summit organised by aviation consultancy CAPA in New Delhi. He emphasised that the country’s aviation sector was growing exponentially.

“We need to increase the ecosystem of Indian civil aviation,” he said. “Come and be a part of the civil aviation growth story.”

Scindia said that as many as 15 Flying Training Organisations (FTOs) were expected to be set up by the end of this year, taking their total number to 50.

Drones

He said the drone sector was expected to be worth Rs 3 lakh crore by 2030 and create around 2.5 lakh jobs.

“We are also looking at (improving) the ease of doing business in India,” he said.

“Consultations are on to amend both the Aircraft Act and rules to further improve the ease of doing business.

“In the case of the civil aviation sector, India is between the ‘infancy and growth phase’,” the minister said.

