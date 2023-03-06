India can become third-largest world economy by skilling youth, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that nearly 1.5 lakh youth were given government jobs in Gujarat during the last five years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said skilling the youth holds the key to India becoming the third-largest economy in the world from the fifth now.

Virtually addressing a Rozgar Mela, or employment fair, organised by the Gujarat government at the Mahatma Mandir convention centre in Gandhinagar, Modi said nearly 1.5 lakh youth were given government jobs in the state during the last five years.

Growing opportunities

The PM emphasised on the need to create a skilled workforce on a large scale to tap growing opportunities in various sectors.

“For the new opportunities being created in the country, we need to create skilled manpower on a large scale. India can achieve the target of becoming the third-largest economy only by skilling its youth,” he said.

India became the world’s fifth-largest economy last year.

Employment generation

Modi said nearly 18 lakh youth received jobs through employment exchanges during the last few years in his home state of Gujarat, ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“During the last five years, the Gujarat government gave jobs to 1.5 lakh youth. Moreover, nearly 18 lakh youth received jobs through employment exchanges during the last few years in Gujarat,” said the PM.

At the event, attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, more than 2,500 youth were given appointment letters.

(With agency inputs)