India approves plan to manufacture 5 lakh AK-203 rifles in UP

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has given final approval for a deal with Russia to manufacture more than five lakh AK-203 assault rifles in India.

The deal will be signed on December 6 during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two-day visit to India.

The 7.62 x 39 mm caliber AK-203, which has an effective range of 300 metres, will replace the INSAS rifle inducted more than three decades ago. A gun-manufacturing plant in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, will make the rifles.

The project will be implemented by Indo-Russian Rifles Private Ltd (IRRPL) jointly with the erstwhile OFB [now Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited (AWEIL) and Munitions India Limited (MIL)] of India and Rosoboronexport.

Earlier this year, the OFB (Ordnance Factory Board) was dissolved and seven new defence PSUs were created. The AWEIL and MIL are among those PSUs.

AK-203 Assault Rifle

The AK-203 is a derivative of AK-47 and is used globally by several militaries. It is also a preferred weapon of revolutionaries and militias around the world.

These new rifles come with a range of 300 meters, they are lightweight and easy to use. These modern assault rifles are robust and are proven technology and will help India deal with operational challenges and in counterinsurgency and counterterrorism operations.