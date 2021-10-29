In hour of crisis, how close pal Juhi Chawla rushed to help SRK

The actress rushed to court to sign Aryan Khan’s bail bond end even obliged staff with selfies.

Shah Rukh Khan’s co-star and close family friend Juhi Chawla was back in the news on Friday – for standing surety for his son Aryan Khan’s bail bond of Rs 1 lakh.

The actress went to the Mumbai Sessions Court to sign the bail bond, which means she would be legally responsible if at all Aryan Khan failed to pay the money. After signing the documents, Chawla obliged the court staff with selfies. She also told the media present there that “the main thing is – ab bas bachcha ghar aajayega (Aryan will return home)”. “It’s a big relief,” she said.

Her signing of the bond was crucial for the court to send bail papers to Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail, where Aryan has spent three weeks, and from where he was set to be released on Friday, but for the delay in paperwork, which means he will be out of jail only tomorrow.

Chawla, 53, was one of Shah Rukh Khan’s earliest co-stars and the pair starred in many blockbusters such as Yes Boss, Darr, Duplicate and Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani. They also together own a production house Dreamz Films Unlimited and are co-owners of the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. Aryan and Juhi Chawla’s daughter Jahnvi recently participated in an IPL players’ auction too.

Aryan’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde had earlier on Friday told the media: “The order was furnished to the Sessions Special Court. Juhi Chawla has been accepted as surety by the court. Bail formalities are being completed. Once the bonds are signed, they’ll directly go from the court to jail.”

