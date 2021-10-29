Another day’s agonising wait for Khans as lawyers miss paperwork deadline

SRK left home to bring back his son and fans thronged Mannat late on Friday, but Aryan will have to spend another night in prison.

The Khans may be in a rush to get 23-year-old Aryan out of Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail, his home for three weeks, but he will have to spend one more night in prison as his bail papers missed the deadline after a nail-biting countdown to 5.30 pm on Friday.

The deadline for the jailer to receive the release order for Aryan Khan was 5.30 pm, but his bail papers did not reach on time, a senior jail official was quoted as saying by PTI.

“We won’t give special treatment to anyone. The law is the same for all. The deadline for receiving the bail papers was 5.30 pm. That has passed. He won’t be released today,” the official added.

Shah Rukh Khan’s legal team was earlier confident that his son would walk out of jail today, and SRK himself was reported to have left his Mumbai home Mannat around 3.40 pm for Arthur Road jail. Meanwhile, his lawyers rushed to make it to the prison and deposit the release order in a box that is opened twice a day – at 10.30 am and 5.30 pm, reported NDTV.

Outside Mannat, fans and mediapersons thronged awaiting the return of Aryan, who was arrested on October 3 after a drugs raid on a cruise ship by the NCB.

The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted Aryan and two others bail under 14 stringent conditions. Bail to the accused had been denied twice earlier.

The conditions include: not leaving Mumbai without informing the police, has to appear before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) every Friday, not leave the country without permission, “not indulge in similar activities”, not communicate with other accused, and not talk to the media. He also has to go to the NCB office between 11 am and 2 pm, attend court hearings, and join investigations whenever required.

Apart from this, according to the order, Aryan has to submit a personal bond of ₹ 1 lakh – for which actress and SRK’s close friend Juhi Chawla stood surety on Friday – and surrender his passport.

Earlier on Friday, Aryan’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde told PTI: “We are prepared with our sureties. We are hoping to get the order copy from the high court today. Once we get it, we will submit it along with all the necessary documents to the special NDPS court. We hope to do it by this evening itself so that we can get Aryan Khan out of jail.”

Guess the Khans will have to wait one more day.

