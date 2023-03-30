Images: Modi pays a surprise visit to new Parliament building

PM Narendra Modi was accompanied by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during his visit to the new parliament building, where they inspected the facilities being developed for both the Houses of Parliament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid an unexpected visit on Thursday (March 30) to new Parliament building, where he inspected ongoing construction works and interacted with construction workers.

Modi spent more than an hour inside the building.

Accompanied by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Modi had a look at the facilities coming up at both Houses of Parliament, the sources said.

He also interacted with the construction workers, PTI has reported.

Advertisement

The new building, which was earlier expected to be completed by November last year, is likely to be inaugurated soon.

Also Read: BJP may look vulnerable today but Opposition has much ground to cover

In December 2020, Prime Minister Modi had laid the foundation stone of the new parliament building which will have modern facilities.

Tata Projects Ltd is constructing the building after being awarded the project for Rs 971 crore in 2020. However, the project cost is believed to have gone higher.

The new building will also have a grand Constitution Hall to showcase India’s democratic heritage, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu govt mounts pressure on Raj Bhavan alleging financial anomalies

Under the Central Vista redevelopment project, the government will also construct an Executive Enclave that will house a new Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Cabinet Secretariat, India House and National Security Council Secretariat.

(With agency inputs)