If Gadkari has his way, speed limit on expressway could touch 140kmph

The Union minister aims to bring a Bill to allow vehicle owners to push the accelerator on barricaded roads

Union Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari is all set to challenge the Supreme Court judgment on speed limits on roads by tabling a Bill in Parliament that will allow motorists to hit the speed of 120kmph to 140kmph on expressways and eight-lane highways.

Speaking at the India Today Conclave 2021, Gadkari said the law is the biggest hindrance in implementing the new rule. “Today, we have such expressways that no stray animals can come in the way because barricading has been done on both sides of the road. In such a situation, we have made a plan that I will go to Parliament and change all the parameters by making a bill.”

Gadkari also contested the argument that speeding equals to accidents. “There is a mentality regarding speed that if the speed of the car increases then there will be an accident. We are preparing this bill to get out of this perception. In the new bill, speed limits are being prepared from expressways to highways and roads of cities and districts. In a democracy, we have the right to make laws and judges have the right to decide.”

While the Union minister supported a law to allow speed up to 140kmph on expressways, he said the speed limit on national highways should be restricted to 100kmph on 4-lane roads, 80kmph on 2-lane roads and 75kmph on city roads.

Speaking from the same platform, Gadkari batted for alternative fuel like bio fuels and even electricity.

Gadkari said he dreams of seeing the Indian automobile sector the best in the world. “All reputed brands from around the world are in India, and it is my dream to make the automobile sector the number one in the world,” he said.

Srengthening the case for clean energy, Gadkari said that two of India’s main challenges are pollution and economy. “We have to look beyond petrol and diesel to check air pollution,” he said.