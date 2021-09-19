Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, India’s longest highway, ready by March 2023: Gadkari

Being developed at a cost of ₹98,000 crore, the highway will bring down the travelling time between the two cities by almost 12 hours

Nitin Gadkari, the minister for road transport and highways, on Friday said India’s longest highway will be ready by March 2023.

The minister reviewed the progress of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Friday. Being developed at a cost of ₹98,000 crore, the highway will bring down the travelling time between the two cities by almost 12 hours.

In a video posted on social media, Gadkari is seen examining the construction work with officials of the expressway in a Kia Carnival. The minister is seen on the passenger seat and explaining the benefits of the DME.

Advertisement

As seen in the video, the driver presses the throttle immediately after taking a U-turn. In a matter of seconds, the MPV reaches 170kmph.

The 1,380km expressway will be India’s longest highway and will pass through six states: Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. It will connect the urban centres of Delhi through the Delhi-Faridabad-Sohna section of the corridor along with a spur to Jewar Airport and Jawaharlal Nehru Port through a spur in Mumbai.

The expressway will have eight lanes further expandable to 12. Out of eight lanes, four will be reserved for electric vehicles.