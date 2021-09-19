Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, India’s longest highway, ready by March 2023: Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari, the minister for road transport and highways, on Friday said India’s longest highway will be ready by March 2023.
The minister reviewed the progress of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Friday. Being developed at a cost of ₹98,000 crore, the highway will bring down the travelling time between the two cities by almost 12 hours.
In a video posted on social media, Gadkari is seen examining the construction work with officials of the expressway in a Kia Carnival. The minister is seen on the passenger seat and explaining the benefits of the DME.
As seen in the video, the driver presses the throttle immediately after taking a U-turn. In a matter of seconds, the MPV reaches 170kmph.
The 1,380km expressway will be India’s longest highway and will pass through six states: Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. It will connect the urban centres of Delhi through the Delhi-Faridabad-Sohna section of the corridor along with a spur to Jewar Airport and Jawaharlal Nehru Port through a spur in Mumbai.
The expressway will have eight lanes further expandable to 12. Out of eight lanes, four will be reserved for electric vehicles.