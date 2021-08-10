Have faith in system, avoid parallel debates, SC tells Pegasus petitioners

‘Once you come to this court, we expect the debate is taking place in the court,’ says CJI Ramana

The Supreme Court has told petitioners seeking an investigation into the Pegasus scandal that they should “have faith in the system” and not take part in “parallel debates on social media”.

The court on August 10 postponed further hearing to Monday, after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the government, sought more time to read and respond to the petitions.

Chief Justice NV Ramana, who is leading the bench hearing these petitions, reminded the petitioners and their lawyers that “when the matter is in court, it should be deliberated here”.

Advertisement

Also read: Ministry officials skip Pegasus meet at last minute, irk Tharoor

“Why have parallel debates? Whatever you are saying in the media… whatever queries are to be answered… once you come to this court, we expect the debate is taking place [here] and we expect they [the government] will answer the questions we put to them,” the CJI said.

“There must be some discipline. If the petitioners want to say anything, or bring anything to the notice of the court, they can file an additional affidavit,” he said.

The court’s remarks on “parallel debates” came after it raised questions over an affidavit filed by senior journalist N Ram, one of the petitioners.

The senior advocates representing the petitioners agreed that they will accordingly advice their clients.

Also read: Snooping allegations: No transaction with NSO, says Defence Ministry

Ramana told senior advocate Kapil Sibal: “You are a senior counsel and we respect you a lot. You have been a minister also. There must be some discipline…if the petitioners want to say anything or bring anything to the notice of the court, they can file an additional affidavit.”

The Pegasus snooping scandal involves allegations that an Indian client of the Israeli spyware used it to conduct illegal surveillance on opposition leaders, journalists and others. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, election strategist Prashant Kishor, businessman Anil Ambani and others are on the alleged list of targets.

On August 9, the Ministry of Defence said it had had no transactions with the NSO Group, the manufacturer of Pegasus spyware. The NSO Group has said it is not connected to the leaked databases.