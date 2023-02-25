Happy my innings could conclude with BJY: Sonia Gandhi at Congress plenary

Sonia Gandhi said the country is going through a challenging time and attacked the BJP and RSS for subverting institutions and causing economic ruin by favouring a few chosen businessmen

Signalling an end to her political career, former Congress president leader Sonia Gandhi said on Saturday that she was happy that her “innings could conclude with the Bharat Jodo Yatra”.

Speaking on the second day of the party’s three-day 85th plenary session in Raipur, Sonia Gandhi said: ” Over these 25 years, our party has seen times of high achievement as well as of deep disappointment… Our victories in 2004 and 2009 along with the able leadership of Dr Manmohan Singh gave me personal satisfaction, but what gratifies me most is that my innings could conclude with the Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY).”

The turning point

“The BJY is a turning point; it proves that the people of India overwhelmingly want harmony, tolerance and equality. It has renewed the rich legacy of dialogue between our party and the people. It has shown us all that the Congress stands for the people and is ready to fight for them,” she said while thanking Rahul Gandhi “whose determination was crucial to the yatra’s success.”

Sonia Gandhi said the country is going through a challenging time and attacked the BJP and RSS for subverting institutions. “Prime Minister Modi and the BJP-RSS regime has relentlessly captured and subverted every single institution. It has ruthlessly silenced any voice of Opposition,” she said.

Without taking any names she said the Modi regime “has caused economic ruin by favouring a few chosen businessmen at the expense of others and ordinary people.”

‘Fuelling fear’

“It fuels the fires of fear and hatred against fellow Indians; it viciously targets the minorities and ignores crimes and discrimination against them, against women, against Dalits and against the Adivasis,” she said, adding that the Modi regime “through its words and actions showed it’s contempt for the values of our Constitution.”

“The situation today reminds me of the time when I first entered politics,” she said. “Now, as then, we face a difficult struggle ahead and at this crucial time each one of us bears a special responsibility towards our party and towards our country.”

Appeal to Congressmen

She urged the Congress workers to tackle the current regime with vigour and reach out to people to convey the party’s message. “We must reach out to people and convey our message with clarity and cohesion. We must work with discipline… we must be ready to put aside our personal expectations, make sacrifices, and work with unity and a sense of common purpose,” Sonia Gandhi said.

She urged the Congress workers to achieve the goal of defeating the BJP under the leadership of party president Mallikarjun Kharge. “His grounded wisdom and deep experience is a crucial asset for the Congress, especially in these challenging times,” she said.

