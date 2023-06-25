Goyal asks 50 top-performing YouTubers to create content on cyber security, millet benefits, tourism

Piyush Goyal told the YouTubers to write more content on consumer awareness and protection (with a special focus on fake websites), cyber security, ways to boost tourism, on the benefits of millets and more

Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal interacted with 50 top-performing YouTubers in India, ‘who are experts at demystifying content of any nature’, and discussed various issues like how to popularise handicrafts, spread the message about cyber security and benefits of millets and more.

The interaction was held on June 23, said an official.

YouTubers, who participated in the discussions with the minister, included Vivek Bindra, Gaurav Chaudhary (Technical Guruji), Viraj Sheth (Co-founder Monk Entertainment), Ganesh Prasad (Think School), Shlok Srivastava (Tech burner), Prafull Billore (MBA Chai Wala), and Anushka Rathod (Anushka Rathod Finance), among others, the commerce and industry ministry official said.

According to the official, “Minister Piyush Goyal held a fruitful interaction Sampark Se Samvad with an interesting group of top-performing YouTubers in India, from diverse genres who are experts at demystifying content of any nature.”

The issues discussed during the interaction included consumer awareness and protection (with a special focus on fake websites), cyber security, ways to boost tourism, popularising handlooms and handicrafts, and creating more content on the benefits of millets, among others.

The minister also invited the content creators to further propagate the five resolutions, including making India a developed nation in the next 25 years.

YouTubers said that they were keen to roll out content on their channels about government programmes and policies to educate their audience and also work as fact checkers countering misinformation.

